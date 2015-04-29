UPDATE 4-Ex-Goldman programmer's fate back with jury after 2 jurors exit

(Adds that day ended without a verdict)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, April 29 A former Goldman Sachs
computer programmer accused of stealing its trading code may yet
see his criminal case come to an end after the judge on
Wednesday removed two jurors after a conflict between the two
marred deliberations.
A male juror and a female juror left the state Supreme Court
in Manhattan on the orders of Justice Daniel Conviser shortly
after 2 p.m. on the fifth full day of deliberations.
The 10 remaining jurors spent the rest of the afternoon
weighing whether Sergey Aleynikov broke New York state law when
he copied Goldman computer code in June 2009, as he prepared to
leave the bank for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.
They did not reach a verdict and will resume Thursday morning.
A decision to convict must be unanimous, and the judge said
letting 10 jurors proceed amounted to "uncharted territory." The
three alternate jurors were also discharged after the attorneys
agreed to go ahead with 10.
But Kevin Marino, Aleynikov's lawyer, said his client agreed
to the smaller jury and would no longer seek a mistrial.
Marino said Aleynikov, who was initially arrested in July
2009, wants to "see the case through to completion."
It remains unclear what prompted the bizarre dispute on
Tuesday between the two discharged jurors.
A female juror had accused a male colleague of trying to
poison her food, and on Tuesday Marino mentioned that the
conflict may have involved an avocado sandwich.
Conviser said on Wednesday that the female juror had also
threatened some kind of legal action against the male juror, who
had separately asked his own boss about hiring a lawyer.
Conviser did not think the female juror's allegations had any
basis in reality.
Aleynikov, 45, was previously tried and convicted in federal
court over the code theft.
He served nearly a year in prison before a federal appeals
court overturned his conviction in February 2012, saying the
federal anti-espionage law he was convicted of violating did not
cover his activity.
Six months later, however, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus
Vance brought his own criminal case, charging Aleynikov with
violating New York state law through the unlawful duplication of
computer-related material.
In his closing argument last week, Marino did not dispute
that Aleynikov copied code from Goldman's high-frequency trading
software for his own use, but said prosecutors failed to prove
that this violated the state laws under which he was charged.
(Writing by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Ted
Botha)