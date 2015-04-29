Juror in Aleynikov trial accuses fellow juror of food poisoning

| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 A juror in the trial of a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer
accused of stealing the investment bank's trading code told a
New York court that she believed a second juror tried to poison
her, threatening to cause a mistrial.
In New York state Supreme Court on Tuesday, the female juror
also threatened to take some kind of action against the other
juror, a man, that could hurt his career. The second juror said
he called his boss about hiring a lawyer.
The juror allegations were made public on Wednesday as the
court sat before Justice Daniel Conviser to consider a request
by former programmer Sergey Aleynikov's lawyer for a mistrial to
be declared.
The lawyer, Kevin Marino, asked for a mistrial on Tuesday
after the juror allegations were raised.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Writing by Ted Botha; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)