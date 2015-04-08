Testimony kicks off in ex-Goldman programmer code theft trial

| April 8
April 8 The trial of a former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc computer programmer accused of stealing code
from the investment bank got underway Wednesday with testimony
from Goldman technology employee Joseph Yanagisawa.
Sergey Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United
States, is charged by state prosecutors with stealing computer
code as he prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency
trading startup in Chicago.
The defense has argued that the case should be barred by
double jeopardy given a previous federal trial, conviction and
dismissal. Aleynikov's lawyers also argue that what he did was
not illegal.
Yanagisawa is one of the people who spoke with federal
agents who first investigated Aleynikov. He testified Wednesday
about the security of Goldman's computer systems.
Testimony is expected to continue on Thursday in the case,
which inspired Michael Lewis' best-selling book "Flash Boys."
Aleynikov, 45, first arrested by federal agents in 2009, was
already tried and convicted in federal court.
An appeals court threw out the conviction in 2012, saying
the anti-espionage law did not apply and setting him free after
about a year.
About six months later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus
Vance revived the case in state court and charged him in August
2012 with unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
Aleynikov faces 1-1/2 years to four years in prison if
convicted on state charges. His first sentence was eight years.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 04447/2012.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)