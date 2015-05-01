NY jury finds ex-Goldman programmer Aleynikov guilty of code theft

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 A jury on Friday convicted a
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of stealing the
investment bank's high-frequency trading code.
The jury said it had reached a split decision, finding
Sergey Aleynikov guilty on only one count of stealing "secret
scientific material" from Goldman. They were unable to reach a
verdict on another similar count.
Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia
and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he
prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup
in Chicago.
(Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha)