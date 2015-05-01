UPDATE 3-NY jury finds ex-Goldman programmer Aleynikov guilty of code theft

(Adds key defense argument in 9th paragraph, tweaks first
By Tom Brown
NEW YORK May 1 A New York jury on Friday
convicted a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of
stealing some of the bank's high-frequency trading code, in a
legal battle closely watched by Wall Street and the financial
world.
The jury found Sergey Aleynikov guilty on only one count of
stealing "secret scientific material" from Goldman. They were
unable to reach a verdict on another similar count and acquitted
him on a count of unlawful duplication.
Aleynikov's lawyer, Kevin Marino, said after the verdict
that the defense would file a motion for dismissal of the
conviction, which he said was fatally flawed.
Aleynikov, 45, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, helped
inspire Michael Lewis' bestselling book "Flash Boys" about the
rise and corrosive effects of high-speed trading in the U.S.
equity market.
Aleynikov had been previously tried and convicted in federal
court over the computer code theft and served nearly a year in
prison before an appeals court overturned his conviction in
2012. The verdict delivered on Friday, after eight days of
deliberation, amounted to a violation of the "double jeopardy"
statute in U.S. law, Marino told reporters.
Aleynikov could face 1-1/2 years to four years in prison for
the felony for which he was convicted, according to prosecutors,
although there is no mandatory minimum. State Supreme Court
Justice Daniel Conviser, who said he would issue his final
decision in the case in five to six weeks, suggested he is
likely to be lenient.
Conviser did not set a sentencing date and noted that
Aleynikov had already served nearly a year in prison for his
crime.
"His goal is to be exonerated," Conviser said. He gave the
defense until May 15 to submit its motion for dismissal.
Marino argued during the trial that Aleynikov broke no law
in copying code from Goldman's high-frequency trading software
for his own use, even if he violated the bank's internal policy.
DELIBERATIONS MARRED
Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov with stealing the computer
code in 2009, as he prepared to leave Goldman for a
high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.
About six months after he was freed from prison, when his
earlier conviction was thrown out on appeal, Manhattan District
Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Aleynikov in August 2012 with
unlawful duplication of computer-related material.
That was the charge that the jury acquitted him of on
Friday.
Speaking after the verdict to reporters, Marino said "the
jury was confused" by some of the legal issues behind
Aleynikov's trial, adding that case against his client
highlighted the influence of Goldman Sachs in a lower Manhattan
court just a stone's throw away from Wall Street.
"Goldman Sachs is a tremendously powerful organization,
scarily powerful," Marino said. "Mr. Aleynikov will continue to
fight this battle until it is won."
Vance said Friday's outcome marked an important victory for
the government and the New York financial center in "an
increasingly competitive digital and global market."
The conviction came two days after the judge overseeing the
case removed two jurors after a conflict between the two marred
deliberations.
It remains unclear what prompted the bizarre dispute on
Tuesday between the two discharged jurors.
A female juror had accused her male colleague of trying to
poison her food, and on Tuesday Marino mentioned that the
conflict may have involved an avocado sandwich.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 04447/2012.
(Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha
and Noeleen Walder)