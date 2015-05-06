In buoyant Asia markets, block trade surge delivers Goldman windfall

GRAPHIC: Asia's block trades: link.reuters.com/ruw64w
By Elzio Barreto and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, May 7 As investors tap into rising
Asia Pacific stock markets to sell assets in waves of block
trades, Goldman Sachs' dominance of such deals has
already brought more in fees in 2015 than in the previous two
years combined.
As shares climb, private equity firms and others looking for
quick off-market investment exits have lifted Asia block trades
to nearly $21 billion so far this year, on track to beat 2012's
record $57 billion. Goldman has cornered more than half of Asia
Pacific's 2015 block deals, booking $112 million in estimated
fees from firms like Japan's Daiichi Sankyo and Chevron
, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting data -
more than similar-deal fees for 2013 and 2014 combined.
Though fast and clean for sellers, block trades are less
lucrative for banks than initial public offerings and carry
risks - if the banks can't sell the shares, they're stuck with
them. But Goldman, leader in Asia Pacific block transactions in
five of the past six years, has clinched sole mandates in record
deals in China, Australia and India in 2015, parlaying its scale
into profit in a growth business it's set to keep leading.
"To succeed in the blocks business you need strong client
relationships and distribution capability, but just as critical
is risk management," said Jonathan Penkin, co-head of Financing
Group for Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan. "Every
transaction we do comes only after an enormous amount of
consideration by a group of operational, legal and market risk
officers around the world."
Market watchers say Goldman's tactic of gunning for sole
mandates on big block trade deals may impress clients as a
display of commitment to getting transactions done. As global
rivals like UBS and Morgan Stanley shy away
from block deals, according to Thomson Reuters data, Goldman's
gambit may bolster its position as a go-to bank for a range of
other Asia transactions.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)