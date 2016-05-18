Goldman Sachs looks to sell Australian equities, fixed income businesses - source

SYDNEY May 18 Goldman Sachs is considering the sale of its Australian equities and fixed income businesses, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The global investment bank is conducting a strategic review of its Australian asset management business but has not made a firm decision on the sale, the source said under condition of anonymity as the discussions were private.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)