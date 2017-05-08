Goldman names Lemkau, Nachmann to co-head investment banking

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
Lemkau and Nachmann join John Waldron as leaders of the business, which includes advising companies on mergers and equity and debt underwriting.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.