Goldman names Lemkau, Nachmann to co-head investment banking

May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Lemkau and Nachmann join John Waldron as leaders of the business, which includes advising companies on mergers and equity and debt underwriting.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran)