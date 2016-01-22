Goldman awards CEO Blankfein $23 mln total compensation for 2015 -source

Jan 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein received $23 million in salary and bonuses for 2015, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That's the first decline in total compensation in four years for Blankfein, who received $24 million last year in 2014.

Goldman said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had awarded Blankfein a restricted stock bonus of 96,934 shares worth $14.7 million, based on Goldman's closing price of $151.65 on Thursday when the bank said it granted the award.

Goldman's board of directors typically awards executives 70 percent of their bonus in stock and 30 percent in cash, suggesting that Blankfein also received a $6.3 million cash bonus. Goldman does not disclose the full details of executives' pay packages until it files its proxy statement.

Combined with a salary of about $2 million, Blankfein's total pay package for last year was roughly $23 million.

