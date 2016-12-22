Goldman names former DuPont CEO Kullman to board of directors

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
Kullman, who retired from the major chemical company in 2015, becomes an independent director of the Wall Street firm, effectively immediately.
Her appointment expands the Goldman board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders