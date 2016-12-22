版本:
Goldman names former DuPont CEO Kullman to board of directors

Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.

Kullman, who retired from the major chemical company in 2015, becomes an independent director of the Wall Street firm, effectively immediately.

Her appointment expands the Goldman board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
