Goldman Sachs to invest $184 mln in Brazil storage company -executive

SAO PAULO, July 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will invest 600 million reais ($184 million) in Brazilian
storage company Metrofit over the next 6 years, betting on a
recovery from the harshest recession since the 1930s, a company
executive said on Friday.
Metrofit, founded in 2012, is a joint venture between
Brazilian real estate company TRX and U.S. company
Metro Self Storage. The terms of the agreement with the U.S.
investment bank were not disclosed.
The self storage business is growing in Brazil, despite the
recession. Metrofit plans to build up to 10 storage sites a year
in different state capitals, TRX's chief executive officer Luiz
Augusto do Amaral said.
Metrofit's competitors GuardeAqui, controlled by Sam Zell's
Equity International, and GoodStorage have announced expansion
plans, taking the opportunity to buy cheap real estate during
the recession.
"Goldman Sachs is betting on a longer term recovery", Amaral
said. "And the timing is good to expand, since this year there
is a lot of new real state coming to the market with prices
lower than expected."
Metrofit owns two self-storage sites in the rich Sao
Paulo metropolitan region and is building two others. The
company may use part of the cash injection to fund acquisitions,
Amaral said.
Earlier this week, Brazilian technology startup CargoX
announced that Goldman Sachs had led a 35 million reais ($11
million) investment round for the company to help it fund an
expansion.
