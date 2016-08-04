Goldman Sachs says Brexit could adversely affect operations

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union may adversely affect some of its operations in the EU and could require the bank to restructure some of its businesses.
Goldman said in a U.S. regulatory filing that Brexit would also likely change arrangements by which firms in the United Kingdom are able to provide services in the EU, which may adversely affect the way the bank conducts certain operations. (bit.ly/2aCkUzz) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer