Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120 mln penalty for rate manipulation -CFTC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay a $120 million civil penalty to settle charges that it often tried to manipulate a global dollar benchmark for interest rate products over a five-year period, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.
The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March 2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.
The firm also was ordered to take steps to prevent similar future misconduct, which involved multiple trading desks and product lines, the CFTC said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.