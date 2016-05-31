Goldman's Cohn defends bank's trading business amid revenue slump

May 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President
and COO Gary Cohn defended the bank's trading business, saying
investors should focus on the unit's profitability and not just
revenue.
"While we could increase our market-making revenue, it may
not translate into better returns," Cohn said at an investor
conference organized by Deutsche Bank AG in New York on Tuesday.
"Instead, we are focused on maximizing our returns."
Cohn said there was little correlation between the average
size of a bank's fixed income and equities trading revenue, with
the firm's overall return on equity a key measure of how well it
uses shareholder capital to earn profits.
Wall Street banks have seen revenue from their fixed income
trading units slump as new regulations introduced since the
financial crisis have made bond trading less profitable and more
capital intensive.
