UPDATE 1-Goldman's Cohn defends bank's trading business amid revenue slump

(Adds comments from Cohn, background)
By Olivia Oran
May 31 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President
and COO Gary Cohn defended the bank's trading business on
Tuesday, as investors have questioned the units' slumping
revenue.
Cohn said there was little correlation between the average
size of a bank's fixed income and equities trading revenue and
the firm's overall return on equity, a key measure of how well
it uses shareholder capital to earn profits.
"While we could increase our market-making revenue, it may
not translate into better returns," Cohn said at an investor
conference organized by Deutsche Bank AG. "Instead, we are
focused on maximizing our returns."
Goldman typically leads its peers with a return on equity of
around 11 percent. But its returns during the first quarter were
6.4 percent, down from 14.7 percent a year earlier.
Wall Street banks have seen revenue from their fixed income
trading units decline as new regulations introduced since the
financial crisis have made bond trading less profitable and more
capital intensive.
Goldman has stressed the bank's commitment to trading, even
as other banks have scaled back or exited the business to focus
on less-volatile activities that require less capital, such as
wealth management. Cohn said Goldman could pick up clients from
other banks that are pulling back in certain trading businesses.
Goldman is increasingly focused on soliciting feedback from
clients on how its fixed income, currencies and commodities, or
FICC, trading unit ranks with its peers, Cohn added.
The bank is also investing heavily in electronic technology
within FICC trading, which has been slower to go electronic than
equities.
During the first quarter, Goldman posted its worst results
in more than four years as volatile markets kept clients from
trading, investing or issuing new securities.
Goldman's revenue from FICC slumped 47 percent in the
quarter to $1.7 billion.
Equities trading revenue slid 23 percent to $1.8 billion.
"The current low-growth and low-rate environment has
negatively impacted our clients' performance and our own
opportunity set," Cohn said, adding that the firm is adapting to
these challenges.
Goldman has reduced the amount of capital it allocates to
its trading business by 25 percent from the second quarter of
2013 to the end of 2015. It has also reduced its headcount in
FICC by 10 percent since 2012.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)