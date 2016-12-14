Goldman names Solomon, Schwartz as Cohn's successors

Dec 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on
Wednesday named company veterans David Solomon and Harvey
Schwartz presidents and co-chief operating officers to succeed
Gary Cohn, who is set to head the White House National Economic
Council.
The Wall Street investment bank said Chief Information
Officer R. Martin (Marty) Chavez would replace Schwartz, who was
the company's chief financial officer. Schwartz will remain CFO
through the end of April 2017.
Solomon, a Bear Stearns veteran who joined Goldman in 1999,
co-heads Goldman's investment banking division.
Cohn was widely considered Chief Executive Officer Lloyd
Blankfein's heir apparent.
With the split of the role, Goldman has returned to a
co-president, co-chief operating officer structure. Cohn had
earlier served alongside Jon Winkelried in this arrangement,
until Winkelried's departure from the firm in 2009.
