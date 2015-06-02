REFILE-Zach Pandl to return to Goldman as senior economist - source

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs has hired Zach Pandl as senior economist, marking a return to the Wall Street investment bank after spending less than three years at Columbia Threadneedle, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
He will be based in New York and report to chief economist Jan Hatzius, said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak about the matter.
Pandl was a senior economist at New York-based Goldman from March 2011 to August 2012.
Prior to that, he was an economist at Nomura Securities International and Lehman Brothers.
At Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis, he had been a portfolio manager and head of sovereign fixed income research.
A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.