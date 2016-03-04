Goldman Sachs cutting up to 10 pct of fixed income trading staff - source

| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Goldman Sachs is cutting
between five and 10 percent of staff in its fixed income and
currency trading business, a source familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
This is part of the annual process around this time of year
when a swathe of people, typically around five percent of
Goldman's overall workforce, is let go. Goldman employed 36,800
people at the end of 2015.
But its FIC division is likely to feel the squeeze more than
most because of the challenges posed by low interest rates and
stricter regulations that have curbed profits in areas like
fixed income trading.
A spokesman for Goldman in New York declined to comment. The
company does not give a breakdown of its employee numbers in the
FIC division.
Revenue from FIC trading was $1.12 billion in the fourth
quarter of last year, the lowest since the fourth quarter of
2008, during the depths of the financial crisis.
FICC comprised 15 percent of overall revenue, a far cry from
the days when it regularly contributed about 40 percent.
Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein last month said the
bank remained committed to fixed income trading but signaled
that market turmoil, declining oil prices and concerns about
profitability across the banking sector meant costs would be cut
again.
"We can absolutely do a lot more on the cost side if we have
to, especially now, when you have to deliver a return,"
Blankfein told a financial services forum in Miami on Feb. 9.
"We take a particular and energetic look at continued cost
cuts when revenues are stalled ... Necessity is the mother of
invention."
Blankfein said last month that the bank had already taken
measures to cut headcount, which it has reduced 10 percent in
its fixed income business since 2012.
Goldman's shares are down 14 percent so far this year,
underperforming the broader S&P financials index which is down 7
percent.
