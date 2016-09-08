MOVES-Goldman replaces co-head of equities trading -memo

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of global equities trading and execution services, Peter Selman, is retiring and will be replaced by partner Philip Berlinski, the bank said in a memo on Thursday.
Brian Levine will remain as co-head of global equities trading, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Berlinski had run Goldman's equities trading business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2014. He had previously co-headed the bank's global equity derivatives business.
He joined Goldman in 1998 as an analyst in equity derivatives research in London, where he will continue to be based. He was named managing director in 2007 and partner in 2008. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Richard Chang)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)