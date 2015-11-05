Ex-Goldman employee pleads guilty over N.Y. Fed leaks

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 5 A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally obtaining confidential information from a former colleague at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Rohit Bansal, a former associate at Goldman Sachs, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property, days after Goldman Sachs reached a related $50 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.