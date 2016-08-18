Goldman seeks to force ex-employee in Fed leak case to arbitrate

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to force a former managing
director to arbitrate his claim for legal fees stemming from
probes into his alleged use of confidential Federal Reserve
documents.
The lawsuit was filed in New York state Supreme Court in
Manhattan against Joseph Jiampietro, an ex-Goldman employee whom
the Federal Reserve Board this month brought an enforcement case
against.
Goldman's lawsuit came after Jiampietro in July sued the
bank in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to force it to cover at
least $350,000 in legal expenses stemming from probes by the
Federal Reserve and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
in 2015.
Adam Ford, a lawyer for Jiampietro, in a statement called
Thursday's lawsuit "a classic example of inappropriate forum
shopping" by Goldman Sachs to delay advancing his client's
defense fees.
The Fed brought enforcement proceedings against Jiampietro
on Aug. 3, the same day it announced a $36.3 million settlement
with Goldman Sachs for the unauthorized use and disclosure of
confidential information.
The Fed alleged that Jiampietro in 2014 on multiple
occasions asked Rohit Bansal, a Goldman associate who previously
worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to obtain
confidential information from a New York Fed employee.
The information was then used by Jiampietro and Bansal in
connection with Goldman Sachs' regulatory advisory work for
current clients and pitches to potential clients, the Fed said.
The Fed is seeking to fine Jiampietro and bar him from the
banking industry. Jiampietro denies wrongdoing.
Bansal and the former New York Fed employee, Jason Gross,
both pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor charge of theft
of government property, and were sentenced to probation in
March.
The criminal case came after an earlier related $50 million
settlement by Goldman Sachs in October with the New York
Department of Financial Services.
The case is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc v. Jiampietro, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 654364/2016.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)