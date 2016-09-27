Goldman Sachs, ex-employee in Fed leak case settle fee dispute

| NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 A former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc managing director and the bank have settled dueling
lawsuits over his claim for legal fees stemming from probes into
his alleged use of confidential U.S. Federal Reserve documents.
The deal came a month after the Fed began an enforcement
action against the ex-managing director, Joseph Jiampietro,
accusing him of asking a subordinate to obtain confidential
information from a New York Fed analyst.
The settlement between Goldman and Jiampietro was revealed
in papers filed late last week in Delaware Chancery Court.
Terms were not disclosed.
Goldman and Adam Ford, a lawyer for Jiampietro, declined to
comment on Tuesday.
Jiampietro had sued Goldman in July to force it to cover his
legal expenses, then estimated at $450,000, for probes the Fed
and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority started last
year.
Goldman subsequently sued Jiampietro in a New York state
court in Manhattan to force him to arbitrate his claim.
Jiampietro sued before the Fed began enforcement proceedings
against him on Aug. 3, when it also announced a $36.3 million
settlement with Goldman for the unauthorized use and disclosure
of confidential information.
The Fed said Jiampietro asked Rohit Bansal, a Goldman
associate who previously worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York, on multiple occasions in 2014 to obtain confidential
information from the analyst.
Jiampietro and Bansal then used the information in Goldman
Sachs' regulatory advisory work for current clients and pitches
to potential clients, the Fed said.
The Fed wants to fine Jiampietro and bar him from the
banking industry. Jiampietro denies wrongdoing.
Bansal and the former New York Fed employee, Jason Gross,
pleaded guilty in November to theft of government property, a
misdemeanor, and were sentenced to probation in March.
Those pleas were entered a month after Goldman reached a
related $50 million settlement with the New York State
Department of Financial Services.
The cases are Jiampietro v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 12601-VCL, and The Goldman Sachs
Group Inc v. Jiampietro, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 654364/2016.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)