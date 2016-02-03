Goldman to create new credit finance group

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will create a new credit finance group that combines its structured and leveraged finance divisions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The business, which will help the bank give its clients broader advice across credit markets, will be led by former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas Christina Minnis and head of structured finance in the Americas Vivek Bantwal.
Craig Packer, who co-headed leveraged finance with Minnis, will retire from the firm after 10 years there, according to a separate memo.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis