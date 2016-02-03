Goldman to create new credit finance group

Feb 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will create a new credit finance group that combines its structured and leveraged finance divisions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The business, which will help the bank give its clients broader advice across credit markets, will be led by former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas Christina Minnis and head of structured finance in the Americas Vivek Bantwal.

Craig Packer, who co-headed leveraged finance with Minnis, will retire from the firm after 10 years there, according to a separate memo.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bill Rigby)