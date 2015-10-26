UPDATE 1-Ex-Goldman banker faces criminal charges in NY Fed case -sources

(Confirms NYT account with Reuters sources, adds details about
By Suzanne Barlyn and Nate Raymond
Oct 26 U.S. federal prosecutors are preparing to
announce criminal charges against a former Goldman Sachs
banker alleged to have obtained confidential documents from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a person familiar with matter
said on Monday.
Separately, the New York Department of Financial Services
(NYDFS) is looking at fining Goldman Sachs $50 million and
banning it for three years from providing certain types of
consulting services for failing to adequately supervise the
banker, Rohit Bansal, two people familiar with the matter said.
NYDFS also wants Goldman to admit it failed to adequately
supervise Bansal, one of the people said, which, if it
transpires, would be a rare admission of guilt for the Wall
Street firm.
A settlement, however, has not been reached, one of the
people said, and the terms could change.
The pact is being discussed as Bansal and Jason Gross, the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York employee who allegedly gave him
the documents, are considering possible guilty pleas for
misdemeanor theft charges instead of fighting the case, one of
the people confirmed. It is unclear how much time the two could
serve in that circumstance.
Gross and Bansal were former colleagues at the New York Fed.
Bansal left to join Goldman Sachs in July 2014, where he was
assigned to advise one of the banks he had previously regulated.
Goldman fired Bansal after it discovered he was in
possession of confidential Fed information. Gross no longer
works for the New York Fed.
Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Gross, and Scott Morvillo, a
lawyer for Bansal, did not return calls requesting comment.
The proposed three-year ban for Goldman would apply to
consulting services that would require access to certain types
of confidential regulatory information, a person familiar with
the matter said. Goldman does very little of the type of work
that is subject to the ban, one of the people said.
In a statement, Goldman said it had immediately opened an
investigation and notified appropriate regulators when it
discovered that Bansal had confidential information from the
Fed. Goldman then fired Bansal and a more senior employee who
had "failed to escalate the issue," the firm said.
"We have reviewed our policies regarding hiring from
governmental institutions and have implemented changes to make
them appropriately robust," the firm said.
A spokesman for the Manhattan federal prosecutors declined
to comment.
The New York Times first reported the possible criminal
charges against Bansal and Gross on Monday.
