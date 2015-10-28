Goldman to pay $50 mln for not supervising banker in NY Fed case -NYDFS

Oct 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay a
$50 million fine for failing to supervise a banker who stole
confidential government information for use in advising a
client, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS)
said on Wednesday.
Goldman, as part of the settlement, also took the rare step
of admitting to its supervision failure involving the now former
banker, Rohit Bansal. Goldman has also admitted that an employee
stole confidential documents from the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York because of Goldman's failure, NYDFS said.
The NYDFS settlement also requires Goldman to abstain, for
three years, from accepting any new consulting work that
requires the disclosure of certain types of confidential
information.
