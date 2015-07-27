UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs must pay $1.8 mln for reporting failures-FINRA

(Adds details about Goldman's reporting violations in sixth
paragraph)
July 27 A Goldman Sachs Group Inc unit
must pay $1.8 million for not reporting "substantial" details
about its alternative trading system orders to a system that
tracks that information, and also for other lapses, Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog said.
Goldman Sachs' clearing and execution unit failed to send "a
substantial number" of details about orders to a Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority auditing system during a
seven-year period, the regulator said on Monday.
Alternative trading systems, also known as "dark pools," are
broker-run trading venues that let investors trade shares
anonymously and only make trading data available afterwards,
reducing the chance of information leaking about trade orders.
Goldman Sachs, in reaching the civil settlement with FINRA,
neither admitted to nor denied wrongdoing.
"We're pleased to have concluded this matter," a Goldman
spokeswoman said. Goldman reported many of the issues to FINRA,
voluntarily took steps to fix those issues, and provided
assistance to FINRA during its investigation, she said.
Other violations by Goldman included sending inaccurate
order data to FINRA for more than eight years, FINRA said.
In addition, Goldman did not have adequate controls in place to
detect and prevent the violations.
The various violations occurred during several periods
between 2006 and 2014, according to FINRA. During one period,
between 2011 and 2013, Goldman Sachs failed to send details
about more than 6.3 billion "order events" to FINRA, the
regulator said. The figure represents 6.1 percent of all order
information that Goldman was required to send during the period,
according to FINRA.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Bill Rigby)