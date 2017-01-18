Goldman could move up to 1,000 London staff to Frankfurt -Handelsblatt

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
BERLIN Jan 18 Goldman Sachs is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
The U.S. bank is considering halving its London staff to 3,000 and moving key operations to New York and continental Europe, particularly Frankfurt, the paper reported.
Staff moving to Frankfurt would include traders and managers responsible for regulation and compliance, the paper's sources said. Back-office personnel would move to Warsaw and investment bankers who advise French and Spanish companies would move to those countries.
Earlier on Wednesday, UBS said that about 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be affected by the so-called Brexit, while HSBC said the bank could relocate 1,000 staff to Paris.
For the original story click here: [here ] (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.