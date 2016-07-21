Goldman Sachs raising $5 bln-$8 bln private equity fund -WSJ

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start marketing a new corporate-buyout fund of $5 billion to $8 billion, its first such fund since the 2008 financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Goldman hoped to raise about $500 million from its employees and was aiming for an initial close by the end of the year. (on.wsj.com/2agyHgg)
The new buyout fund is smaller than prior ones, less than half the $20 billion Goldman raised in 2007 for GS Capital Partners VI, the Journal said. The company will contribute just a tiny slice of its own capital this time to comply with post-crisis rules meant to make banks safer, the Journal added, citing unidentified sources.
The West Street Capital Partners fund is named after Goldman's New York City address to comply with a post-crisis rule that does not allow private-equity funds to bear the parent bank's name, WSJ said.
Goldman was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter