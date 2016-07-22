UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs raising $5 bln-$8 bln for private equity fund -source

(Changes sourcing)
By Parikshit Mishra
July 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will
start marketing a new corporate buyout fund of $5 billion to $8
billion, its first such fund since the 2008 financial crisis,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Goldman hoped to raise about $500 million from its employees
and was aiming for an initial close by the end of the year,
according to the source.
The bank will contribute a tiny slice of its own capital to
comply with post-crisis rules meant to make banks safer,
according to the source.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Goldman Sachs
was raising $5 billion to $8 billion for its private equity
funds. (on.wsj.com/2agyHgg)
The new buyout fund is smaller than previous ones, less than
half the $20 billion Goldman raised in 2007 for GS Capital
Partners VI, the Journal also reported.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra and Arunima Banerjee; Additional
reporting by Rama Venkat Raman; Editing by Richard Chang and
Bill Rigby)