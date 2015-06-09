版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 21:48 BJT

Former Goldman Sachs Germany head Dibelius leaves bank

FRANKFURT, June 9 Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, will leave Goldman Sachs at the end of July, the bank said on Tuesday.

Dibelius, 55, came to Goldman in 1993 and became head of its German unit in 2002 after a successful career as a surgeon. As a banker he engineered some of the country's biggest merger and acquisition deals, including Daimler's purchase of Chrysler.

He stepped down from that position late last year and became co-Chairman of the bank's global investment banking division.

Goldman Sachs did not give any details about Dibelius' future plans. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐