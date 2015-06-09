Former Goldman Sachs Germany head Dibelius leaves bank

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
FRANKFURT, June 9 Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, will leave Goldman Sachs at the end of July, the bank said on Tuesday.
Dibelius, 55, came to Goldman in 1993 and became head of its German unit in 2002 after a successful career as a surgeon. As a banker he engineered some of the country's biggest merger and acquisition deals, including Daimler's purchase of Chrysler.
He stepped down from that position late last year and became co-Chairman of the bank's global investment banking division.
Goldman Sachs did not give any details about Dibelius' future plans. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021