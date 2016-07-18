Goldman asset management executive Gottlieb to leave firm

| July 18
July 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Jason
Gottlieb, a partner in the bank's asset management division, is
leaving the firm.
Gottlieb, one of four portfolio managers on the Goldman
Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund, will leave the
bank in August, according to an internal memo sent last week and
seen by Reuters.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo
but declined to discuss the reasons for Gottlieb's departure.
Goldman's Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund allows retail
investors to gain exposure to alternative investments, such as
hedge funds, through a mutual fund.
The fund has returned 1.9 percent since the beginning of the
year, compared to 0.2 percent for the HFRX Global Hedge Fund
Index and 5.8 percent for the S&P 500.
The fund will continue to be managed by Kent Clark, Ryan
Roderick and Betsy Gorton.
Gottlieb joined Goldman in 1996 and has worked in the bank's
risk department, where he was responsible for analyzing market
risk on the firm's trading portfolios, according to Morningstar.
He was named partner in 2014.
Gottlieb's departure comes as Goldman is looking to grow its
investment management arm, known as GSAM, as regulatory
pressures have crimped growth in traditional profit centers like
trading.
But asset management businesses are facing increasing
outflows from mutual funds that hand pick their positions, in
favor of so-called passively managed funds with lower fees.
So-called "alternatives" funds generally carry higher fees
than other mutual funds.
Goldman's Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund charges an expense
ratio of 2.5 percent, meaning investors will pay $250 in annual
fees for every $10,000 invested. That compares to 0.77 percent
in fees that investors paid for the average stock-and-bond
mutual fund in 2015, according to the Investment Company
Institute trade group.
Firms from Goldman to JPMorgan Chase & Co to Legg
Mason Inc have been launching new exchange traded funds
to capitalize on an investor shift toward funds with lower fees
.
Goldman saw total assets under supervision in its investment
management division increase by $35 billion to $1.29 trillion in
the first quarter.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; additional reporting by
Trevor Hunnicutt)