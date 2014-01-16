BRIEF-Goldman CFO details "Volcker implementation team"

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) -
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has created "Volcker
implementation team" now that final rule is out-CFO
* Goldman CFO: "no change in strategy from Goldman Sachs as
it relates to commodities"
* Goldman is putting risk management over market share when
pricing credit products-CFO
* Goldman "very comfortable" in fixed-income, hopes to
benefit as competitors exit businesses-CFO
* Goldman CFO: risk-weighted assets up slightly; not
dropping because they are "slow moving, and they're sticky"
* Goldman's Volcker team has senior leaders from various
control and business functions-CFO
* Goldman CFO says commodities "too important of a business"
to clients for bank to change
* Goldman CFO says it appears there is still "excess
capacity" across industry in fixed-income staffing
* Goldman CFO says Volcker rule "compliance burden is pretty
intense" but market-making activity supported
* Goldman may consider acquisitions in asset management if
the right opportunities arise-CFO
