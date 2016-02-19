Goldman's Holmes to take on role as head of bank's leadership program

Feb 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Dane Holmes, the global head of investor relations, as the head of its Pine Street leadership program.

Holmes will maintain his current responsibilities as he takes on the new role where he reports to Pine Street co-chairs John Rogers, the firm's executive vice president and chief of staff, and Edith Cooper, head of human capital management, according to a memo on Friday.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Pine Street is Goldman's leadership development program, focused on training the firm's partners and managing directors globally through executive coaching and classes.

Holmes has headed investor relations since 2007. He previously served in various roles throughout investment banking and credit risk management. He joined Goldman in 2001 as a vice president and became a partner in 2010.

Holmes also becomes a member of the bank's partnership committee, which helps recruit and develop the firm's leaders. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)