UPDATE 2-Ex-Goldman employee accused by U.S. regulator of insider trading

(Updates with comment from Yue Han)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 24 A former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc employee was accused by U.S. securities regulators on
Tuesday of repeatedly engaging in insider trading based on
information about deals involving the bank's clients.
Yue Han, who worked in Goldman's compliance division, reaped
over $468,000 trading on inside information about four deals,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a lawsuit
filed in federal court in Manhattan.
Han, whose job involved building computer programs intended
for identifying illegal behavior at Goldman including insider
trading, traded on confidential information obtained through the
bank's information technology systems, the SEC said.
Those trades occurred from July to October, the SEC said,
most recently enabling Han to earn $397,000 trading ahead of
news last month that Goldman client Lam Research Corp
had agreed to buy KLA-Tencor Corp in a $10.6 billion
deal.
A day after that deal was announced and Han had liquidated
KLA-Tencor call options he had bought beforehand, the Goldman
employee left New York for China, where he is a citizen and is
believed to be living, the SEC said.
"If the allegations are true, Han violated our trust and
ignored extensive training that he received so we are pleased
that the authorities are pursuing action against him," Goldman
spokesman Michael DuVally said in a statement.
At the SEC's request, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on
Tuesday entered an order freezing Han's assets held at various
brokerage firms.
In an email, Han called the SEC's claims "not true" and said
he would have a lawyer respond to the lawsuit.
According to the SEC, in his role developing a surveillance
system to analyze Goldman's communications that might raise
compliance issues, Han had access to internal emails of
employees who were working on mergers, the SEC said.
Han, who began working at Goldman as an associate in
December 2014, traded on confidential information using at first
his own brokerage account before arranging to have Wei Han, a
presumed relative who did not respond to a request for comment,
open one to which he had access, the SEC said.
Beyond the KLA-Tencor trades, Han also made trades ahead of
announcements that Envestnet Inc would buy Yodlee Inc
for $560 million; Liberty Interactive Corp's $2.4
billion deal to buy Zulily Inc; and ComScore Inc's $771
million acquisition of Rentrak Corp, the SEC said.
Yodlee, Zulily and Rentrak were clients of Goldman Sachs,
the SEC said.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Han, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-9260.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)