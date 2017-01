May 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Marc Nachmann is taking on a new role as the bank's head of Latin America, according to a memo on Friday seen by Reuters.

Nachmann, who will maintain his current responsibilities as head of the firm's global financing group, replaces Stephen Scherr. Scherr, Goldman's chief strategy officer, will head the firm's banking unit.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

