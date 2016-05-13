UPDATE 1-Goldman's strategy chief Scherr to head banking as well

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
(Adds details, recasts lead, headline)
By Olivia Oran
May 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Stephen Scherr will take on a new role as the firm's banking head, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Scherr, who will maintain his current responsibilities as chief strategy officer, will replace Esta Stecher. Stecher will become non-executive chairman of the board of GS Bank USA.
Scherr will pass along his role as Goldman's head of Latin America to Marc Nachmann, head of the firm's global financing group.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Goldman has been building its banking operations since the financial crisis. Earlier this year, it completed a $17 billion acquisition of GE Capital Bank's U.S. online deposits to give it a more stable source of funding.
The firm is also building an online lending business led by Harit Talwar, the head of Discover Financial Services' U.S. cards division.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Reynolds Group Holdings Limited announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio