UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs to cut 55 jobs in New York -filing

July 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc told regulators on Monday it is laying off 55 employees in New York, according to a filing by the bank with the state's Department of Labor.

The employees are part of Goldman's fourth round of layoffs, the filing said. They will leave the bank's payroll between August and December, according to a person familiar with the matter. Goldman said in June it would lay off 98 employees who would leave the bank's payroll between July and October. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)