Goldman cuts top end of legal loss estimate by 62 pct

Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the upper end of its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside by more than half to $2 billion.

The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to $5.3 billion above what it had already set aside.

The Wall Street bank is involved in a number of judicial, regulatory and arbitration proceedings.

For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump in non-compensation costs due mainly to the $1.95 billion set aside for litigation and regulatory issues.

Goldman, which released the latest figure in a regulatory filing, is among several financial firms targeted by a federal-state working group probing misconduct in the sale of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. (1.usa.gov/218SMvM) (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

