UPDATE 4-Oakland Raiders seek NFL's blessing for move to Las Vegas
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the upper end of its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside by more than half to $2 billion.
The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to $5.3 billion above what it had already set aside.
The Wall Street bank is involved in a number of judicial, regulatory and arbitration proceedings.
For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump in non-compensation costs due mainly to the $1.95 billion set aside for litigation and regulatory issues.
Goldman, which released the latest figure in a regulatory filing, is among several financial firms targeted by a federal-state working group probing misconduct in the sale of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. (1.usa.gov/218SMvM) (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.