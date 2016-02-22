UPDATE 2-Goldman scales back estimate of legal costs

(Adds legal investigation related to compensation)
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has scaled
back its estimate of the legal costs it may face, beyond what it
has set aside, by more than half to $2 billion.
The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to
$5.3 billion in excess of what it had set aside.
The Wall Street bank, which ranked No. 1 in advising on both
announced and completed mergers and acquisitions globally in
2015, is involved in a number of judicial, regulatory and
arbitration proceedings.
"The uncertain regulatory enforcement environment makes it
difficult to estimate probable losses, which can lead to
substantial disparities between legal reserves and subsequent
actual settlements or penalties," the bank said in a regulatory
filing.
For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump
in non-compensation costs due mainly to $1.95 billion that was
set aside for litigation and regulatory issues.
Goldman is among several financial firms targeted by a
federal-state working group investigating misconduct in the sale
of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis.
The U.S. Department of Justice and state officials have
already extracted multi-billion dollar settlements from a number
of large U.S. banks, including JP Morgan Chase & Co,
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc, over the
sale of mortgage-backed securities.
Goldman agreed in early January to pay over $5 billion to
settle claims it misled mortgage bond investors during the
financial crisis.
The settlement underscored how Wall Street is yet to shake
off the legacy of the U.S. subprime crisis, when mortgages were
sold to people who could not afford them and then repackaged for
investors without adequate explanation of how risky they were.
Goldman also said it was facing an investigation relating to
its compensation practices, which it hadn't disclosed in
previous filings.
Shares of the bank were up 1.7 percent at $149.48 in early
trading. As of Friday's close, the stock had lost more than 18
percent of its value since the beginning of the year.
