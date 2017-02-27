版本:
Goldman's new London office set for occupancy in 2019

Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a new 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The Wall Street bank, which currently has its European headquarters at Peterborough Court in London, is continuing plans for a new building despite concerns about Brexit.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
