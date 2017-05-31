UPDATE 1-Goldman president says companies shying away from large deals

(Adds quotes from Goldman president)
By Olivia Oran
May 31 Uncertainty around tax policy and
political events such as the elections in Europe are preventing
companies from pursuing large M&A transactions, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc president and co-chief operating officer David
Solomon said on Wednesday.
Deal momentum overall feels stronger in the last month than
earlier in the year, Solomon said, speaking at Deutsche Bank's
Global Financial Services Conference in New York City.
"Given the environment we're in, barring market shocks and
volatility, we'll continue to see a reasonable pace of M&A," he
said.
Overall, M&A activity is up around 6 percent, he said,
compared to the prior year.
Goldman in the first quarter reported financial advisory
revenue of $756 million, down 2 percent from the year-ago
period.
