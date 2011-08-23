Prominent Goldman banker to move to Man Group -FT

LONDON Aug 23 One of Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) top bankers is to join Man Group (EMG.L) as a senior executive at the hedge fund manager, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Jonathan Sorrell is to be appointed to Man's executive committee and will become the company's head of strategy, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the move.

Sorrell, the son of Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the advertising group WPP (WPP.L), will be looking at ways in which the company can ramp up its presence in Asia and the United States, according to the FT article.

His appointment marks a further shift in gear for Man, which has sought aggressively to place itself as the world's largest hedge fund manager after its acquisition of rival GLG Partners last year for $1.6 billion.

Man Group was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)