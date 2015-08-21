Goldman braces for big demand for U.S. government money market funds

Aug 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc fund
managers believe investors could pour $450 billion into money
market funds that invest in U.S. government debt in response to
new rules for the short-term funds, an executive told Reuters.
Goldman Sachs joins other asset management firms in
preparing for the rules, which are designed to protect investors
from extreme market stress. The Securities and Exchange
Commission approved the rules in July 2014, and they take effect
in October 2016.
Under the new rules, money market funds will impose fees to
deter investors from pulling out all their money if too many
want their cash at the same time. The rules will also require
funds with institutional investors to record the value of their
assets at market value daily, meaning the value of clients'
holdings will fluctuate as the market rises and falls.
These changes could be alarming to investors who view money
market funds as places to park cash they might want on short
notice. The funds now hold about $2.7 trillion, a figure that is
rising as the U.S. stock market sells off.
Government and U.S. Treasury money market funds are exempt
from the new rules.
Jim McCarthy, Goldman Sachs' co-head of the global liquidity
management business, said investors could end up pulling out
about half of the $900 billion now in prime funds for
institutional clients and shifting that money into government
and U.S. Treasury funds
McCarthy said he had not yet seen this shift among Goldman
Sachs clients, but it could happen in the future.
Not everyone expects a mass exodus from prime money market
funds.
Peter Crane, whose Crane Data LLC is a leading money fund
research firm, said that if the Federal Reserve raises rates in
coming months as expected, yields on prime money market funds
might rise much faster than those on government funds. Those
relatively higher yields may convince some institutional
investors to stay in prime funds, he added.
For Goldman's part, it said in July it would introduce a new
government money market fund and convert another prime fund to a
government fund to meet expected demand. Fund managers including
BlackRock Inc have taken similar steps.
The regulations came after the failure of Lehman Brothers in
September 2008 prompted investors to redeem money en masse from
Reserve Primary Fund, a $62.5 billion money market fund that
held commercial paper issued by the investment bank.
The redemptions triggered the failure of the fund. Investors
panicked about the safety of their money market assets, and the
government had to intervene to support the funds.
