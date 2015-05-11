Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $80 mln plus interest in 2006 case

May 11 Goldman Sachs Inc has been ordered
to pay $80 million, plus interest, to the National Australia
Bank for breaches associated with the sale of mortgage-linked
securities, according to a court filing.
The May 7 decision, that came from an arbitration panel
under the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, granted NAB's
request for compensation and also awarded interest at a 3
percent annual rate since December 2006.
The marketing materials on which the NAB relied for creating
a collateralized debt obligation called Hudson Mezzanine Funding
2006-1, masked Goldman Sachs's "significant conflict of interest
with its clients", the panel found.
The NAB had argued for $230 million in total damages
including $80 million in compensatory damages and interest of
$60 million.
The case number is 12-04099.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)