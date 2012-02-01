Goldman Sachs appoints new Moscow head-memo

Feb 1 Goldman Sachs' Italian investment banking chairman is to take over as head of the bank's Moscow office, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Paolo Zannoni is to succeed Chris Barter and Jean Raby, who were co-heads of the Russian and CIS business.

Barter will be retiring from the firm, according to a separate internal memo.

Zannoni will also remain as chairman of Goldman's Italian Investment banking business, in addition to his Russia CEO role.