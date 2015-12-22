MOVES-Goldman adds three senior bankers to management committee

Dec 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced internally on Monday it has appointed three of its top bankers to its prestigious management committee, helping fill a hole created by four others who recently relinquished their roles.

The new members are Gregg Lemkau, a co-head of global mergers and acquisitions; Marc Nachmann and Jim Esposito, co-heads of the global financing group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Their appointments follow the retirements earlier this year of management committee members John Weinberg, Gordon Dyal and Chris Cole. Another member of the management committee, Gene Sykes, relinquished that role but stayed with Goldman as a partner.

The appointments come amid a flurry of other senior-level changes, including the promotions of four bankers to high-level mergers and acquisition roles earlier this month. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)