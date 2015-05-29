MOVES-Goldman's David Wells joining its investment management division

May 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed David Wells to a newly created role in its investment management division, according to an internal memo.

Wells, who was previously in the executive office overseeing corporate communications in the Americas, joined Goldman as a managing director in 2010.

Wells will report to Tim O'Neill and Eric Lane, global co-heads of the investment management division, according to the memo seen by Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)