MOVES-Goldman hires Moelis aerospace and defense banker -sources

Nov 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has hired
Edward Eppler from Moelis & Co to bolster its investment
banking efforts in the aerospace and defense sector, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Upon joining Goldman as a managing director, Eppler will be
a part of the industrials investment banking group in New York
and work with Dusty Philip, who is co-head of that group, the
people said.
Goldman Sachs global sector captain for aerospace and
defense, David Leach, was hired away by security advisory firm
The Chertoff Group last year.
Representatives for Goldman and Moelis declined to comment.
Eppler joined New York-based Moelis in January 2008 and led
the firm's aerospace and defense business.
Deals Eppler worked on include Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
Ltd's sale of its aviation services company StandardAero to
private equity firm Veritas Capital LLC as well as Triumph Group
Inc's acquisition of aircraft parts maker Fairchild
Controls Corp from France's Airbus Group SE.
Prior to joining Moelis, Eppler was head of the Aerospace
and Defense Group at Canada's CIBC World Markets Inc.
