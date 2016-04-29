MOVES-Goldman's co-head of global fixed income sales Ariburnu to leave bank: memo

April 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of global fixed-income, currency and commodities sales Dalinc Ariburnu, is retiring from the bank.

Ariburnu will be replaced by Jim Esposito, the firm said in a memo on Friday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Esposito will also continue in his current role as chief strategy officer for the securities division.

Tom Cornacchia will continue in his role as co-head of global fixed income sales.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Ariburnu joined Goldman in 2009 as a partner and head of European fixed income sales, prior to assuming his current role in 2013. He serves on several senior committees, including the partnership committee and the European management committee.

Before joining Goldman, Ariburnu was global head of emerging markets within the global markets division at Deutsche Bank AG .

Goldman, like other Wall Street banks, is grappling with weak performance from its unit that trades fixed income, currencies and commodities. New regulations introduced since the financial crisis have made bond trading less profitable and more capital intensive.

Revenue from FICC trading at Goldman plunged 47 percent in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the year-ago period. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)