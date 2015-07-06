Goldman former investment banking co-head Weinberg to retire - Bloomberg

July 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former
co-head of investment banking, John Weinberg, will retire after
32 years at the Wall Street bank, Bloomberg reported.
Weinberg, one of three vice chairmen at the bank, will
become a senior director, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and President Gary Cohn to
employees on Monday. (bloom.bg/1JK9rg3)
Goldman Sachs replaced Weinberg with John Waldron as co-head
of its investment banking business in December.
Weinberg was the co-head of Goldman Sachs' investment
banking division for more than 12 years, Bloomberg said.
His father, John Weinberg, and grandfather, Sidney Weinberg,
headed the bank when it was a private partnership.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)